J.D. Vance Says He Wants His Wife Usha to Convert to Christianity

Vice President J.D. Vance has admitted he hopes his wife Usha will convert to Christianity.

He made the comments about his personal life in front of thousands of students during a Turning Point USA event held at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday night, AL.com reports from Alabama.

Vance's remarks were prompted when a student asked him about his wife's religion. He said Usha, who he married in 2014, was raised in a Hindu household, though her family is not very religiously observant.

Vance said he and his wife had always been open with each other about their opwn views, and he pointed out two of his three kids attended Christian schools before stating all three were being raised in his faith.

Vance said Usha often attends church with him, and he declared he'd like his wife to eventually convert to Christianity.

The VP acknowledged if she never got on board with Christianity, he'd be OK with it.