J.D. Vance Downplays Racist, Misogynistic Leaked Young Republicans Group Chat

Vice President J.D. Vance is not very bothered by a report detailing a recently revealed group chat featuring vicious racist and misogynistic comments exchanged by young Republican leaders from across the country

Here's what went down ... messages from a Telegram chat written by various individuals associated with Young Republican clubs and groups were leaked to Politico and published Tuesday.

The chat was filled to the brim with racial slurs, comments admiring Adolf Hitler and the use of gas chambers, threats of violence against political opponents, and jokes about sexual assault.

The backlash to the leaked chat was immediate, and the National Young Republicans board of directors called for everyone in the chat to "immediately resign" from the organization, according to Politico.

Vance downplayed the content of the chat on X later Tuesday, and said the comments aren't as bad as texts allegedly sent by Jay Jones -- currently the Democratic nominee for state attorney general in Virginia -- in 2022.

This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025 @JDVance