President Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Honoring Christopher Columbus

President Donald Trump 'We're Back, Italians' Honors Christopher Columbus

By TMZ Staff
Published
President Donald Trump's been big on promoting his own view of American history -- just ask the folks over at the Smithsonian.

47 signed a proclamation Thursday to honor historic Italian explorer Christopher Columbus -- Monday, October 13, 2025, will be Columbus Day.

donald trump sub getty swip
Trump, reacting positively to the applause following the signing of the proclamation, quipped, "We're back, Italians."

FYI ... Columbus Day's been a federal holiday for several decades, and it's been especially celebrated in the Italian-American community.

But, the holiday and Columbus himself came under closer scrutiny in recent years, given Columbus documented misconduct of indigenous people, and several states and cities have celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day either alongside or in place of Columbus Day.

donald-trump-sub-getty-1
Former President Joe Biden recognized both holidays back in 2021 ... he was the first president to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. As you know, Trump's not huge about following in his predecessor's footsteps.

