Ryan Walters to Step Down and Become the CEO of an Anti-'Woke' Group

Ryan Walters is continuing his right-wing crusade in his home state of Oklahoma -- he just won't be overseeing its schools anymore.

The state's former Superintendent of Public Instruction announced he'd be stepping down from the role in order to become the CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday night.

The TFA confirmed his appointment in a post shared on its X account on Wednesday, and claimed Walters was dedicated to taking on what was described as "the woke liberal union mob."

FYI, the TFA's a "non-union alternative" for educators looking to promote pro-American views in the classroom without interference from political organizations or other unions, according to its official website.

And even though Walters has more than a year left in his term, he's looking to leave his post in early October, Oklahoma Voice reports.

This shouldn't come as any surprise, because Walters -- who wanted to put Donald Trump-branded Bibles in classrooms -- made a name for himself for promoting right-wing politics and religious values in Oklahoma's public schools over the course of his tenure as its superintendent, according to The Guardian.