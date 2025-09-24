Rachel Bilson Reflects on Being Fired for Making Sexual Comments

Rachel Bilson's reflecting on how her past comments about her sex life got her dropped from an acting gig ... and it looks like she's placing some of the blame on the production company's politics.

FYI, the actress made her remarks while appearing on the "Women On Top" podcast back in 2023, and the conversation got pretty spicy, as she admitted she liked being "manhandled," among a few other NSFW comments.

The thing is, she subsequently revealed her commentary resulted in her being fired from a job on an episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, and claimed it was the first time she'd been dropped from a gig over something she'd said.

Rachel's since addressed the axing for a second time on an episode of the "Why Won't You Date Me" podcast, and admitted the manhandling bit didn't really sound great when taken out of context.

However, she added the production company, which she didn't name, was "very conservative" and likely wasn't "comfortable" with her remarks.

The actress claimed she started watching what she said in public following the boot ... and in all fairness, Hollywood's a tough place to find a job!