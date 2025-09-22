Who Is Lori Harvey's Ex-Boyfriend Damson Idris?

How Damson Idris Ended Up Being Linked To An Influencer

Lori Harvey's garnered plenty of attention for her dating history over the past few years ... and it looks like Damson Idris is playing a pretty big part in her love life!

The two went from maintaining a high-profile romance, to navigating a breakup in the public eye ... although it looks like things are starting to heat up between them again.

Here's a look at how the two decided to go their separate ways ... before they were seen together again spending time in paradise.

Damson Got His Big Break on Television

Damson was born and raised in London, and he was raised in a large family by parents who emigrated to the UK from Nigeria.

He started acting at a young age, and began his career by taking on small parts in various film and television productions.

The actor's big break came in 2017, when he began starring in the crime drama series "Snowfall," which concluded in 2023 after a 60-episode run.

Damson was associated with various other projects while working on the show, and his first big project after its conclusion was "F1," in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt.

He Started Dating Lori Back in 2023

Damson and Lori were first linked all the way back in 2022, when they both attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party.

In case you didn't know, Lori -- who's an influencer -- has been linked to some pretty big names -- like Future, Trey Songz, and Memphis Depay -- and she was in a long-term relationship with Michael B. Jordan, which ended with their split in June 2022.

Damson and Lori set off dating rumors back in 2023, when they were spotted leaving her birthday party hand-in-hand ... and she shared a photo of the actor on her Instagram Story the following month.

The actor and the influencer were subsequently spotted in each other's company on several occasions for much of 2023 ... just not all of it, though.

Damson and Lori Split Up ... and Later Fueled Reconciliation Rumors

Damson and Lori's respective fans were left reeling after the two revealed they'd decided to go their separate ways in November 2023.

The pair announced their split in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter and claimed, while they wanted to focus on their professional lives at the time, they were dedicated to "remaining friends" going forward.

And it looks like they ended up sticking by their words, because we caught them looking real affectionate while vacationing together in Mexico earlier this month!