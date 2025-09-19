Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Look Like They're Back Together, Vacation in Mexico

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris appear to be giving their relationship another go ... because they're vacationing together down in Mexico, and it looks like the sparks are flying!!!

Check out these photos from Lori and Damson's beach day Thursday in Puerto Vallarta ... the way Lori's looking at Damson really says it all.

Lori and the "F1: The Movie" star dated a few years ago and called it quits in November 2023 ... but this romantic getaway certainly looks like a recoupling.

Damson had his arm around Lori's shoulder as they walked along the beach ... and they couldn't stop smiling at each other as they splashed around in the warm ocean water and soaked up the sun.

Lori's showing off her bikini body in some sexy black swimwear ... and Damson's rocking some Prada swim trunks ... and frankly, these two look good together.

Unclear if Lori and Damson are officially dating again, but it seems to be trending that way.