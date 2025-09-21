Lori Harvey Snuggles With Damson Idris on Vacation In Mexico

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are looking more and more like a couple again ... because now we're seeing them pack on the PDA on their romantic getaway.

Check out these photos of Lori and Damson on the beach .... they're snuggling on a daybed and kissing!!!

Lori is right on top of Damson and she's looking him dead in the eyes ... and really, the look here says it all.

We previously saw Lori and Damson splashing around in the water and having fun ... but in the last batch of photos he only had his arm around her. Now, they're smooching.

Lori and Damson dated for a year before calling it quits in late 2023 ... but things seem to be trending towards a recoupling.

They're shacking up at the the One&Only Mandarina in Nayarit ... a super expensive and exclusive oceanfront resort ... and Lori also posted some vacation photos on social media.