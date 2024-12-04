Lori Harvey Puts It All Out There in Fishnet Tight Bottoms

Lori Harvey is jumping on the popular no-pants trend ... swapping classic bottoms for fishnet tights during a recent outing in Paris, France.

Check it out ... Steve Harvey's daughter hit the streets of the City of Light in a black Balenciaga sweatshirt, tan stilettos, and dark fishnets -- a particularly revealing look for a December day if you ask us.

The model certainly put it all out there with her skimpy ensemble, as her designer sweatshirt failed to cover her round rump ... which was fully on display in the see-through tights as she climbed into the back of a black SUV.

The jaw-dropping ensemble wasn't for a fashion event, either ... the 27-year-old donned the no-pants look for a simple lunch outing in the French capital.

Looks like Lori took the restaurant's no shirt, no shoes, no service policy literally!!!

Of course, Lori isn't the first celebrity to ditch bottoms as a fashion statement. In fact, just recently, Kim Kardashian stunned fans by rocking a white thong bodysuit, heels and tights for a nighttime e-bike ride.