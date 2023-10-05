Michael B. Jordan & Steve Harvey Show Love After Lori Harvey Split

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Michael. B Jordan Nothing But Love With Steve Harvey Good Vibes After Lori Split

10/5/2023 2:54 PM PT
HUGGIN' IT OUT
Courtesy of NBA

Michael B. Jordan & Steve Harvey are showing signs all is well despite the actor's split with Steve's daughter, Lori Harvey.

MBJ and SH were all smiles at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games Thursday ... dappin' each other up courtside. Michael had a huge grin on his face, going in for the tight squeeze -- as a group of pals couldn't help but smile around them, too.

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan -- Happier Times
Happier Times Launch Gallery

Seems like there are no hard feelings between them ... as we reported, Michael and Lori, called it quits last June -- about a year after they started seeing each other. She also scrubbed her socials from any mention of him.

There was never an official word about what led to the split ... but Lori talked about red flags in relationships a couple of months after the plug was pulled -- saying being too close with an ex was a major one.

There was also talk that 35-year-old Michael was ready to settle down and get married, but 26-year-old Lori wasn't.

JUNE 2022
FIGURING IT OUT
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

BTW, Steve joked around about his daughter's split just a couple of days after they called things off ... poking fun at the expense of his own costly divorce from his ex-wife, Mary.

Old news is old news!
