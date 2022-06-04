Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Reportedly Split

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are no more -- the couple reportedly broke up ... and the early indication is that it might've been her who wasn't on the same page for their future.

According to People Mag ... MBJ and LH have ventured into splitsville, this after more than a year together and power-coupling all over Hollywood. Unclear when they might've gone their separate ways ... but neither has posted a photo with the other for months.

Granted, Mike hardly posts on IG anyway -- but still, the last time he threw up a pic of him and Lori was back in March during Oscars season. Ditto for Lori, who posts way more often. The writing might've been on the wall ... she hit the Met Gala solo ... no Michael in sight.

Now, as for the reasoning behind the reported uncoupling ... People, citing a source familiar, says Michael apparently wanted to get even more serious with Lori than they already were, as he was apparently seeking to go the distance in a long-term relationship. Marriage?

There's no clarification or pushback from Lori's perspective ... which seems to suggest she didn't necessarily want the same thing as him. One thing they both reportedly feel, though ... "heartbroken," and continued love for one another ... at least according to the outlet.

They first got together in November 2020, and celebrated their one-year anniversary this past fall. By all accounts, they were one of the ultimate "it" couples in Hollywood in a while.

We know this was as serious a relationship as it gets before someone gets on bended knee -- Mike had met Lori's family, including her father Steve Harvey ... and even seems to have attended some Harvey get-togethers during the holidays. Likewise for Lori with his brood.