Michael B. Jordan Hits Celtics-Warriors Finals Game After Lori Harvey Breakup

Play video content Instagram / @chase_center

Michael B. Jordan turned to Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum to help get his mind off his recent split with Lori Harvey ... hitting up the Celtics-Warriors Finals game on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old "Creed" star sat courtside at the Chase Center for Game 2 of the series next to his good buddy Cordae ... roughly 24 hours after it was reported the actor and Harvey had called things off.

Michael B. Jordan is in Chase Center tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fFREz43qKY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022 @NBCSWarriors

The two dated for over a year -- and cameras appeared to pick up signs from Jordan that he wasn't feeling too hot after the breakup.

His eyes looked watery, and many on social media noticed his mega-watt smile wasn't as bright.

The dude, though, did at least have a great performance from the Dubs to distract him if he was feeling down -- Curry scored 29 points, and Golden State blew out the Celtics, 107-88.

Game 3 tips off on Wednesday ... but it's in Boston, meaning if Jordan is looking for another NBA distraction this week, he'll have to hop on a lengthy plane ride to get it.