Michael B. Jordan Finds Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home

Michael B. Jordan is one step closer to unloading his multi-million dollar estate ... because he's found a buyer.

Real estate sources say Michael has accepted an offer for his bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills, which he listed back in March for just under $7 million.

The pad is 4,800 square feet with 3 bedrooms ... and it's got all the bells and whistles, including a 50-foot pool, hot tub, waterfall, outdoor kitchen, wood-burning pizza oven and a movie theater.

The master suite is decked out with a fireplace, walk-in closet, sitting area and a balcony. And, get this ... there's even a yoga loft!

Michael bought the place back in 2019 in an off-market deal from Daisy Fuentes for $5.8 mil ... our sources say he's selling because he recently bought a new home in L.A.

The neighborhood is littered with celebs ... including Lady Gaga, Robert Pattinson and Niall Horan.