Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner Lists Malibu Estate for Record-Breaking $225M
4/29/2022 11:58 AM PT
Ex-Disney CEO, Michael Eisner, is a very, very rich man -- his estimated net worth is $1 BILLION -- well guess what ... he could increase his wealth by 25% just by selling his home!!!
This is an eye-popping, record-breaking listing ... his massive Malibu estate just went on the market for $225 million. Before you scoff at this, let us tick off the amenities.
The main house is 25,000 square feet. But wait, that's just one structure. There are 9 buildings in all on the 5-acre property, including multiple guesthouses. It's even got a cabana on a bluff with its own elevator that will take you down to the beach!!!
It has one of the greatest swimming pools of all time ... with a sweeping view of the Pacific.
And, then there's a gym, a massive theater and, get this ... a tunnel that connects the pool area to the theater. Hopefully, the new buyer's guests won't jump from the pool to the theater's velvet sofas.
Kurt Rappaport, a celebrity realtor who himself is a land baron, has the listing. And, speaking of Kurt ... if this property sells for anywhere near asking, it will break an all-time sales record for California. The current record is $177 million for another Malibu estate. P.S. Kurt sold that one too!
Eisner and his wife spent 25 years scooping up land and building on the properties. Looks like it's gonna pay off, big time.