Aaron Donald Buys Hidden $17.1 Million Hidden Hills Mansion After Selling Calabasas Crib

Great news for Rams fans ... star defensive tackle Aaron Donald purchased a $17 million Hidden Hills home after selling his old crib in Calabasas, so it sure looks like AD isn't leaving Los Angeles!!

Yes, Rams fans, breathe.

Of course, droves of Rams fans feared the future Hall of Famer was ready to retire when he sold his Calabasas mansion for $6.258 million a few weeks ago.

But, as it turns out ... the man was just upgrading (not that the OG house wasn't awesome) estates!!

Donald's new 12,000 square-foot pad features 8 bedrooms, 9 nine baths, a game room, movie theater, gym with a steam shower and sauna.

There's more ... the luxurious home includes a spacious living room with a fireplace and a private office for studying that playbook.

In fact, with AD's latest purchase, the 3-time defensive player of the year is basically neighbors with his Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.

As if that wasn't enough, Donald's new residence -- which was originally constructed in 1983 -- has a four-car garage and an outdoor pool.

If there was ever any doubt that AD wasn't coming back -- and planned on hanging up his pads -- he now has 17 million reasons to play next season.