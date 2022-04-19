Aaron Donald Sells Calabasas Mansion For $6.258 Million After 2 Weeks On Market

Aaron Donald's Calabasas mansion sold faster than he can chase down a quarterback -- the NFL superstar parted ways with the pad for $6.258 million ... after just 2 WEEKS.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Donald -- who listed the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home for $6,250,000 on April 4 -- closed the deal on Monday ... and made some extra dough in the process.

The buyer will now enjoy a 7,036 square-foot home with a massive kitchen, infinity pool, game room, hoops court, outdoor party area and 4-car garage.

As we previously reported, the place -- listed with Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX -- also has a personal barbershop with a massive Donald painting on the wall ... but the room might get a makeover if the buyer is a Niners fan.

Of course, the timing of the sale comes amid rumors the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year could retire this season ... although Matthew Stafford previously told us he's trying like hell to get Donald to return in 2022.

