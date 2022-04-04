Aaron Donald Lists Calabasas Mansion For $6.2 Million Amid Retirement Rumors

Aaron Donald might be dropping a hint about his NFL future -- the Rams superstar just listed his incredible California mansion for more than $6 million ... amid rumors he could retire.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the pad is located in a gated community in Calabasas (45 minutes west of downtown Los Angeles) and sits on nearly an acre of land.

The 7,036 square-foot home has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a huge kitchen and a 4-four car garage ... but there's a ton of awesome additional features to the place.

The mansion has a huge game room, an outdoor basketball court and a resort-like zero-edge infinity pool ... as well as an outdoor kitchen for pool parties.

The best part?? The new owners will always have a fresh cut ... 'cause there's a private barbershop inside the home with a huge mural of #99 himself.

The Donald crib -- listed with Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX -- was just put on the market this week ... and comes with a $6,250,000 price tag.

The listing may come as a sign the Super Bowl champ is either retiring or leaving the Los Angeles area ... but Donald's made more than $90 million in eight seasons in the league, so it's entirely possible he could be upgrading.

In other words ... take a DEEP breath, Rams fans.

Donald is one of the best defensive players of all time -- on top of his Super Bowl win, his accolades include 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and most career sacks (98) in Rams history.