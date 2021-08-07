Caeleb Dressel Unloaded Florida Home Before 2020 Olympics Heroics, Scored $250K!

8/7/2021 12:20 AM PT
zillow

Caeleb Dressel was winning in 2021 even before the Olympics ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the swimming superstar unloaded his quaint Florida home in June for $250K!!

Property records show Dressel listed the place in the leadup to his run in Tokyo ... and it sold just a couple weeks before he won gold 5 times over.

Unclear if Dressel ever lived in the pad ... but he appeared to land some good cash for it nonetheless.

The Gainesville-area home is unassuming -- particularly for an Olympics mega-star -- it's one story with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

It does sit on a 9,000 square foot lot and is connected to a big park through a back gate ... but seems likely Caeleb's now eyeing something a little bigger after his brilliant summer.

No word yet on the amount of cash Caeleb will rake in from his Olympics performance ... but coupling that money with the $250K from the house sale should be more than enough to get him a cozy mansion somewhere.

A perfect topper to a hell of a last few weeks if we say so ourselves.

Congrats!

