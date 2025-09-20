Lori Harvey Flaunts Bikini Bum On Mexican Vacation, Doesn't Post Damson Idris

I'm The One and Only!!!

Lori Harvey's bringing the heat to Mexico ... flaunting her flawless bikini body in some sexy snaps from a vacation south of the border.

The model just shared a bunch of photos from her trip to the One&Only Mandarina in Nayarit ... a super expensive and exclusive oceanfront resort.

We broke the story ... Lori jetted down to Mexico with her ex boyfriend Damson Idris in tow ... and it looked like they may be giving their relationship another shot.

Lori didn't post any snaps of Damson on her IG photo dump, though ... so they aren't officially back together yet, at least as far as IG is concerned.

Still, that means we get plenty of Lori photos to enjoy ... with a couple mirror selfies to boot.

The resort looks good, but Lori looks better ... so be sure to click through the gallery.