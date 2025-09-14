Sydney Sweeney Heats Up Lake Trip with Cliff Jumps, Bikini Walks & Waterskiing

Out of This World Lake Adventures!!

Sydney Sweeney is proving once again she’s Hollywood’s hottest “it” girl as she serves up sizzling swimsuit looks during a lake getaway.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actress shared snapshots on Instagram Sunday that left fans doing a double take. In one jaw-dropping set, the blonde bombshell rocked a plunging black one piece while balancing on rocks before hurling herself off a cliff and later waterskiing.

But the sexy display didn’t stop there. Sweeney slipped into a cheeky white bikini while out for a scenic stroll with towering rock formations.

Her cheeky caption read, “Little trip to Mars” and fans flooded the comments with fire emojis.

From cliff-jumping thrills to model perfect bikini poses, Sydney’s lakeside adventure was certainly anything but low-key.