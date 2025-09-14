Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney Heats Up Lake Trip with Cliff Jumps, Bikini Walks & Waterskiing

Sydney Sweeney Out of This World Lake Adventures!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty Composite

Sydney Sweeney is proving once again she’s Hollywood’s hottest “it” girl as she serves up sizzling swimsuit looks during a lake getaway.

The actress shared snapshots on Instagram Sunday that left fans doing a double take. In one jaw-dropping set, the blonde bombshell rocked a plunging black one piece while balancing on rocks before hurling herself off a cliff and later waterskiing.

But the sexy display didn’t stop there. Sweeney slipped into a cheeky white bikini while out for a scenic stroll with towering rock formations.

Her cheeky caption read, “Little trip to Mars” and fans flooded the comments with fire emojis.

From cliff-jumping thrills to model perfect bikini poses, Sydney’s lakeside adventure was certainly anything but low-key.

