Sydney Sweeney Has a Blast Skydiving for First Time, on Video

Sydney Sweeney may have made her name falling out of her top on "Euphoria" ... now she's continuing the theme in her latest IG post, depicting her first time skydiving.

The TV and film star recently posted video of herself falling out of a plane as she nearly falls out of her jumpsuit, and if any part of her was worried ... she sure as hell didn't let it show. Safe to assume that was all thanks to being tethered with aerial stunt expert Luke Aikins.

As you can see, the footage starts inside the plane just before the actress and Luke tumble out ... and follows them all the way to a safe landing where she's super stoked about the awesome accomplishment.

It seems the only people more excited than the "Anyone But You" star are her fans ... who flooded her IG page with love, clearly thrilled she's made a full return to social media after the American Eagle jeans dustup.

As you recall ... some people were incensed 'cause they surmised the jean ad was somehow hinting at white-supremacy eugenics ... though the company insisted it was just a clothing ad. Still, SS stepped away from the social spotlight for a bit while people found something else shiny to be outraged over.

Prior to the skydiving footage ... Sydney shared some snaps of her partying with pals on Duval, a famous street in Key West ... where it looked like she was tearing it up at RockHouse Live. She's got a $20 million mansion in the Florida Keys, so it makes sense.