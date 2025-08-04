Sydney Sweeney Gets Heckled at Film Premiere Amid American Eagle Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney Sweeney can't shake all the drama surrounding her controversial American Eagle ad ... 'cause she got heckled at her latest movie premiere Sunday night.

The actress rolled up in a black SUV to the "Americana" premiere at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood — only to be heckled by some lady as she stepped out.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ ... Sydney -- dressed like a princess in a pale yellow gown -- is being led by security from the SUV to the theater's entrance.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

As she makes her way inside, the heckler -- who's not seen in the video -- shouts, "Stop the ad, that is being racist!" But, Sydney plays it cool and unbothered, disappearing into the movie house.

As you know ... Sydney was recently targeted by a bunch of TikTokers who have criticized her American Eagle ad campaign, saying it was implicitly racist.

American Eagle has come to Sydney's defense, issuing a statement saying the ad was all about her jeans and her story ... shutting down slanderous claims of white supremacy and eugenics.

BTW, Sydney also hit the red carpet last night with her "Americana" costars Halsey and Simon Rex, as well as director Tony Tost. While posing for the paparazzi, Sydney did not get any more flak for her AE ad ... which must have been a relief.