Donald Trump Says He Loves Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Campaign

Donald Trump is all in on Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad campaign ... and it's all because of her voter registration.

The prez was taking questions from reporters Sunday evening -- when one brought up that Sweeney had been revealed as a registered Republican over the weekend.

Trump seemed surprised to learn the actress was part of his political party ... responding, "Now I love her ad."

He follows up, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that."

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

Then he doubles down ... "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.

Clearly, DT is well aware of the stir surrounding American Eagle's "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign ... which critics on social media have argued is filled with implicit racism.