Sydney Sweeney Revealed As Registered Republican Amid American Eagle Controversy

Sydney Sweeney wears blue jeans and she votes red.

The actress registered to vote as a Republican in Florida a couple months before Donald Trump was elected president ... according to public voter records that are available online.

Sydney's politics have become a topic of interest for many in the wake of her controversial advertising campaign for American Eagle blue jeans.

As you know ... in the ad, Sydney buttons up some AE jeans and touts her biological makeup, breathily saying ... "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color ... my jeans are blue."

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

The spot is catching flak on social media -- TikTokers all over the world slandered Sydney and AE for what they say is an ad filled with implicit racism.

For their part, AE says the campaign is about jeans and nothing more.

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, that hasn't stopped Lizzo, Doja Cat and others from taking shots at Sydney and AE.

Lizzo got political in her post ... sharing a meme of her in blue jeans with the caption, "If the Democrats won the election."

Play video content TMZ.com

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles joined us on "TMZ Live" last week and said the left hates Sweeney because she's white and hot.

Play video content TikTok/@dojacat