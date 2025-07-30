Sydney Sweeney Ad Controversy Is Because She's Hot and White, Michael Knowles Claims

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney Sweeney's pissing off liberals because she's hot and white ... so says conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

We caught up with the Daily Wire host Wednesday to discuss Sweeney's new American Eagle ad campaign ... which some have claimed is filled with implicit racism.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god.

If you haven't seen the ad yet, Sydney's wearing the heck out of a jean jacket and matching pants ... she breathily talks about genetic traits, including eye color, and she says "My jeans are blue," with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" -- a potential double entendre for genes.

Some online have called out the commercial for having a eugenics spin to it ... which Knowles insists is only happening because Sweeney's good looking and white.

Michael argues if Beyoncé appeared in the exact same ad campaign instead of Sydney, liberals wouldn't have batted an eye -- but, Sydney's race got them all up in arms.

Knowles says liberal folks are just reacting to advertising returning to a more 1990s approach ... hot, scantily-clad women making no political point and just trying to get ya to buy some dang jeans.

He also gets into the link between Planned Parenthood's founding and eugenics ... and, it sparks a pretty heated debate between him, Harvey and Charles.

Knowles finishes off his argument by pointing out some people are just prettier than others ... and asking, if you want to get with them, doesn't that make you a eugenicist, too?