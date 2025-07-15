Sydney Sweeney Is Not in 007 Crosshairs for Next 'Bond' Girl Role

Ever since she was spotted at Jeff Bezos' mega-wedding, rumors swirled that Sydney Sweeney may be in the running to be the next Bond Girl for his Amazon MGM Studios ... but TMZ has learned that casting isn't being shaken or stirred.

An insider with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Sydney is not currently in talks to play the next Bond Girl, despite rampant online speculation -- and even some headlines debating the proposed choice.

We hear the casting conversation is just wishful thinking by her fans ... plus, there's also the fact the next film has just barely begun to take shape, with Denis Villeneuve recently tapped to direct. And no one has been cast yet to take the 007 mantle from Daniel Craig!

Now, that’s not to say Sydney will never be a Bond Girl -- "Never Say Never Again," right?!? -- but it currently ain’t happening for this first 007 flick from Amazon MGM Studios, after the company took over the film franchise

As TMZ reported earlier today ... SS is working with Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos on another project -- Sydney's new lingerie line, backed by the billionaire couple via a venture capital company called Coatue.

Plus, Sydney is set to star in the film adaptation of the hit video game “Split Fiction” -- directed by Jon M. Chu -- which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Bottom line, she's spinning a lot of other plates ... after all, she's Sweeney -- Sydney Sweeney.