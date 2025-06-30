Lady Gaga, Elton John Were Never Asked to Play Bezos' Wedding, Fee Report BS

Rumors have been circulating that Lady Gaga and Elton John both demanded a huge pile of money to perform at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ... but TMZ has learned it's all BS.

Here's the deal ... with the Venice mega-wedding in the rearview mirror, gossip has been spun into headlines -- such as both superstars wanting a fee of $6 million apiece to perform for the 200 who's who guest list -- which Bezos passed on.

Insiders for both icons tell TMZ ... the whole story is laughable ... 'cause it just didn't happen. We hear that neither Elton nor Gaga was even approached to play the wedding -- let alone demand such a gigantic fee.

As for the entertainment that took place ... We're told Ellie Goulding performed 4 or 5 songs, and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo, sang as well.

As we previously reported ... The newlyweds were spotted departing Venice in a water taxi on Sunday, waving to onlookers and paparazzi as they cruised away from the historic canals that served as the backdrop for their ultra A-list celebration.

