Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Leave Venice After A-List Wedding Celebration
jeff & lauren just married! Bezos' Boat Off Like Bond
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made a stylish exit from Venice, wrapping up a multi-day wedding extravaganza that captivated headlines around the world.
The newlyweds were spotted departing Venice in a water taxi on Sunday, waving to onlookers and paparazzi as they cruised away from the historic canals that served as the backdrop for their ultra A-list celebration.
Dressed in style as always and smiling ear to ear, the couple kept things graceful and low-key after days of glamorous events.
Their departure marks the end of a once-in-a-lifetime wedding experience filled with A-list guests, including Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and more.
It's true ... Venice just hosted the wedding of the century!!