Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Leave Venice After A-List Wedding Celebration

Play video content BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made a stylish exit from Venice, wrapping up a multi-day wedding extravaganza that captivated headlines around the world.

The newlyweds were spotted departing Venice in a water taxi on Sunday, waving to onlookers and paparazzi as they cruised away from the historic canals that served as the backdrop for their ultra A-list celebration.

Dressed in style as always and smiling ear to ear, the couple kept things graceful and low-key after days of glamorous events.