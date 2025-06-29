Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom Depart Venice After Bezos Wedding

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom were the latest celebs making an exit from Venice following several days of celebrations for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding week.

The trio was seen aboard a water taxi with Leo's GF Vittoria Ceretti en route to the airport, with Bloom and Ceretti quietly chatting while DiCaprio kept a low profile, shielding his face beneath a hoodie.

The group was among the final wave of guests leaving the city after Bezos and Sanchez’s star-studded festivities, which drew tons of A-list celebrities to Venice.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians were among the earliest to slip out of the city after stars poured into Venice over the week for the highly anticipated wedding, which went down Friday night.

