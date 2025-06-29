Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom Depart Venice After Bezos Wedding

leo and orlando ciao venice! celebs leaving bezos-sanchez wedding week

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Celebrities Bid Farewell to Venice, Italy Following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding
Launch Gallery
CIAO! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom were the latest celebs making an exit from Venice following several days of celebrations for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding week.

leonardo-dicaprio-orlando-bloom-backgrid-1
Backgrid

The trio was seen aboard a water taxi with Leo's GF Vittoria Ceretti en route to the airport, with Bloom and Ceretti quietly chatting while DiCaprio kept a low profile, shielding his face beneath a hoodie.

bezos_sanchez_wedding_kal
PARTY'S HERE!!!
TMZ.com

The group was among the final wave of guests leaving the city after Bezos and Sanchez’s star-studded festivities, which drew tons of A-list celebrities to Venice.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians were among the earliest to slip out of the city after stars poured into Venice over the week for the highly anticipated wedding, which went down Friday night.

kim-khloe-kardashian-venice-kal-06-29-2025
BACK TO REALITY
BACKGRID

The wedding celebrations were nothing short of a spectacle, and the Hollywood exodus marks the end of an unforgettable week in Venice. We're told guests were out until 2 AM celebrating ... but that didn't stop 'em from getting back out on the town Saturday morning.

related articles