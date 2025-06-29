Charlize Theron Jokes Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Attendees 'Suck'

Charlize Theron's not upset she didn't get the invite to Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding ... 'cause she says everyone there "sucks!"

The actress made the comment at her fifth annual Block Party in support of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday night on the Universal Studios Backlot ... telling her guests not to feel bad that they weren't living it up in Venice.

CT says, "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

It seems like a joke ... but, overall, it sounds like Charlize ain't too broken up about staying out of the glamour and protests that took place in Venice this past week.

As you know ... almost every celeb in the world -- from Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian -- showed support at the massive celebration of love.

Operative word being "almost" ... 'cause clearly Charlize didn't get the invite -- and, neither did Katie Couric, who ripped Sanchez's look online.

BTW ... Charlize didn't only focus on Bezos and Sanchez -- she also took a sec to attack the Trump administration's approach to immigration, telling the audience "the world feels like it’s burning."