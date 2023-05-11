Charlize Theron Says She'll 'F*** Up' Anyone Who Hates On Drag Queens

Play video content DragIsntDangerous.com

Charlize Theron is sending a crystal clear message to anyone bashing drag queens for being themselves ... saying she'll "f*** up" whoever accuses them of being a danger to kids.

The actress joined dozens of celebs in the recent "Drag Isn't Dangerous" telethon, and while she offered up plenty of kind words of support to drag queens, she followed those up with a threatening message.

She highlighted several dangers in America -- especially gun violence -- as real reasons to panic ... and by contrast, says watching a drag queen lip sync for their life should only bring people some serious serotonin.

Charlize is a big advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, in general, but it's also personal. Her 11-year-old adopted daughter, Jackson, was born male before identifying as female ... which Charlize has fully supported.

For those unaware, "Drag Isn't Dangerous" is fighting back against numerous bills in various state legislatures that focus on banning drag -- like the one passed in Tennessee, shutting down drag shows statewide. Fourteen other states have also introduced similar anti-drag bills.