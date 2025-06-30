Rosie O'Donnell Slams Jeff Bezos, Calls Lauren Sanchez 'Fake Fembot Wife'

Rosie O’Donnell isn’t holding back on letting the world know what she thinks about Jeff Bezos' big-money wedding, and she’s taking direct aim at him and his new bride Lauren Sanchez ... throwing in some sharp shots at her looks.

On Monday, Rosie took to IG to post a before-and-after shot of Lauren -- calling her Jeff’s "fake fembot wife" and questioning why he ditched his "salt of the earth" ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, for her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The IG post linked to her Substack, where Rosie got even more poetic -- slamming Jeff for selling his soul to the devil and ripping into the wedding, saying it turned her stomach to see billionaires "gathering in the gross excess of it all."

In another post, she slammed the $$$ blown on the wedding while millions lose Medicaid and SNAP ... all so Jeff can score a fat tax break. In summary, Rosie was preaching about bigger issues in the world than Bezos' billions.