Rosie O'Donnell Moves to Ireland, Trump Says 'Good Riddance'

Rosie O'Donnell says she's ditched the U.S.A. for her ancestral homeland ... telling fans she and her daughter have moved to Ireland -- and, President Donald Trump's team says the White House couldn't be happier.

The former talk show host announced the move in a nearly 10-minute-long video she posted to TikTok earlier this week ... and, in it she says she moved to the Emerald Isle on January 15.

Play video content

O'Donnell -- who says she's in the process of getting Irish citizenship, because her grandparents were born in the country -- points to the fraught political situation in the United States of America as the reason for her move.

Rosie says, "When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back ... It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

Play video content AUGUST 2015 FOX News

Of course, Rosie has a longstanding feud with President Trump ... who once said during a political debate the only woman he refers to as a "fat pig," a "dog," and a "slob" is Rosie herself.

It kicked off back in the mid-2000s when O'Donnell called Trump a "snake-oil salesman on 'Little House On The Prairie'" ... and Trump responded by calling her a "real loser."

We reached out to the White House for comment on Rosie's move ... and, it seems there's still no love lost -- 'cause WH spokesperson Taylor Rogers tells us "Promises made, promises kept. Good riddance!”