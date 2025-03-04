Celeb Chef Curtis Stone Wants to Cook for President Trump at White House

Play video content Big Down Under Podcast

Curtis Stone wants to prepare a meal for President Trump ... and he's ready to bring a taste of Australia to the White House.

The celeb chef told us what he would serve Trump during an interview on our new TMZ podcast, "Big Down Under," with our camera guy Charlie Cotton.

Curtis says Wagyu beef would definitely be on the menu ... although it sounds like he's going to have to get creative with preparation, seeing as how Trump likes his steaks well done, with ketchup.

Check out the clip ... Curtis, who was featured on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" back in the day, says he has a few workarounds in mind, like any chef worth their salt would.

