Gypsy Rose Says She's Open to Talking Prison Reform With President Trump

Gypsy Rose Blanchard I'm Open To Talking Prison Reform With Trump

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to rip a page from Kim Kardashian's book ... she says she's open to talking with President Trump about changes that can be made to the prison system.

Gypsy was at LAX on Monday night when a photog asked her how she would feel about sitting down with Trump for a White House meeting on prison reform.

GRB says she would absolutely welcome such an opportunity if it came her way ... and she's got a lot she would like to say to POTUS.

For starters, Gypsy says mental health for inmates is a pressing topic that needs to be looked at ... and she thinks Trump needs to listen.

Gypsy's mother put her through a lot of trauma before she eventually killed her mom in 2015 ... but as she explains, she didn't get much access to mental health when she was behind bars.

Trump hosted Kim K at the White House in his first term ... and it will be interesting to see if Gypsy makes a visit at some point during his second term.

Stay tuned ...

