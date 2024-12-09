Gypsy Rose Blanchard Settles Divorce With Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally putting her first marriage behind her ... looks like both she and Ryan Anderson have reached a settlement in their divorce.

According to the court clerk, a judge hasn't yet signed off on it.

Ryan’s lawyer, Jeffrey Carrier, tells TMZ his client skipped the court appearance to save on those pricey attorney fees.

Jeffrey explained to us Ryan and Gypsy had been living apart for 6 months, so they went ahead with a new cause of action and wrapped up with an uncontested divorce. That sped things up, letting them finalize it before the original Jan 2025 date.

He added that before today, they signed the divorce judgment, and Ryan also signed an affidavit confirming the alleged dates. The exes already agreed on no spousal support, but the division of community property is still on the table. It was a quick marriage, but there are some contracts still hanging in the balance.

This update comes 8 months after Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from Ryan, who she married in July 2022 while still incarcerated for the role she played in mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's murder.

However, the pair separated 3 months after her prison release ... with Gypsy Rose reconnecting with ex-fiancé Ken Urker shortly after.

As TMZ previously reported ... Gypsy Rose and Ryan were having issues prior to their separation ... as the duo got into a heated fight about RA's food hoarding.

Gypsy Rose and Ryan also got into several spats on their show, "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" ... with her friendship with Ken being a sore spot for RA.

Gypsy Rose has moved on with Ken ... and the pair are now expecting their first child together in Jan 2025.

Soon after Gypsy announced her pregnancy, there was speculation that Ryan may actually be the father of her unborn baby, but the reality star shared screenshots of a paternity test last month confirming her baby daddy was Ken.

