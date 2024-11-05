Gypsy Rose Posts Paternity Results to Confirm Father of Her Unborn Child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard had a point to make -- and she made it loud and clear by posting the results of her paternity test.

In an IG post Tuesday, GRB shared a screenshot of her results, confirming with 99.9% certainty that her BF, Ken Urker, is the father of her unborn child -- something she explains in her caption she knew right from the beginning, despite public speculation that her estranged ex, Ryan Anderson, might be the baby's father.

Gypsy explained, "There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it's finally time to put all these theories to rest."

She also added that Ken's going to be an amazing dad, and the two of them are beyond excited to welcome their baby girl in January.

Gypsy made it clear to us last week that she was taking the test, explaining that Ryan wasn't in the loop because she only needed Ken's DNA to prove he was the baby's father.