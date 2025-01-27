Gypsy Rose Blanchard Enjoys First Date Night Since Giving Birth

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reached a new milestone in her early days as a mom ... her first date night since giving birth!!!

The reality TV star posted to Instagram on Sunday, where she gave a glimpse into her night away from daughter Aurora to enjoy some one-on-one time with fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy uploaded a sweet pic of herself cuddling up next to Ken ... in which they wore matching navy and white ensembles for their evening out. Gypsy's look for the date night got a significant amount of praise, with many applauding her white corset top, skirt set and her dark new bob.

She gleefully wrote in the caption ... "First date night after having our baby @kenurker 🫶🏻❤️."

Gypsy and Ken welcomed daughter Aurora at the end of December, with the pair then announcing the birth on New Year's Day. Ken declared baby Aurora the "greatest gift of all" in his Instagram announcement ... though, their parenthood journey has been fraught with drama.

Play video content

As you know, questions swirled about the paternity of Gypsy's baby after she announced her pregnancy amid her divorce from first husband, Ryan Scott Anderson ... who she married in 2022 while still incarcerated for her role in mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard’s murder.

Play video content ABC

A paternity test later confirmed Gypsy's assertion that Ken is her baby daddy ... and helped move along her divorce, which was finalized at the start of December.

Unfortunately for Gypsy, the drama didn't stop there, as, last week, GRB was forced to shut down rumors that Child Protective Services did a welfare check on her baby. Gypsy said Aurora is "safe and healthy" and declared she's currently "rock'n it as a mom."