Trump Orders Pause on Military Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Oval Office Spat

More fallout from the Oval Office spat between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ... Trump is now pausing military aid to Ukraine.

The White House confirmed the move Monday ... with officials telling news outlets the U.S. is pausing and reviewing military aid to Ukraine to ensure the aid is contributing to a solution for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Unclear how long the pause will last but Fox News reports the aid won't start flowing until POTUS determines Ukraine's leadership demonstrates a good-faith commitment to peace with Russia.

The move comes only days after Trump, Zelensky and Vice President J.D. Vance got into an ugly exchange in the Oval Office as news cameras rolled.

Trump kicked Zelensky out of the White House after the tense exchange, which included Trump telling the Ukrainian leader he was gambling with World War III and Vance telling Zelensky he was being disrespectful.

DT then hopped on Truth Social and said Zelensky is not ready for peace and would only be welcomed back to the White House when he changed his stance.

