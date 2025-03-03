Rep. Wesley Hunt Defends President Trump Over Zelensky Oval Office Showdown
Rep. Wesley Hunt on Ukraine Trump's Right, Russia Holds Cards ... No More Blank Checks!!!
Rep. Wesley Hunt is defending President Donald Trump over his Oval Office spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ... he says Trump's working the art of the deal to bring peace to the region.
The Congressman from Texas joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" and we asked him about Trump and J.D. Vance's heated exchange with Zelensky last week.
Hunt says Trump's right that Russia is winning the war in Ukraine and strongman Vladimir Putin holds all the cards ... and the United States can't keep giving Ukraine a blank check to fight the Russians.
The Oval Office showdown, which was all on camera, offered a peek into the tense negotiations here -- and Hunt says Trump is trying to broker deal to end the war, no matter if folks like his negotiation tactics or not.
Hunt says Trump isn't taking Russia or Ukraine's side here ... claiming POTUS is on the side of peace and preventing more death ... something he can appreciate as a combat veteran.
Thing is ... Trump's asking Zelensky to make a lot of concessions for a ceasefire and we haven't heard much about what the Prez is asking Russia to concede. So we pressed Hunt about that too.
Hunt's firmly behind Trump on this issue ... catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."