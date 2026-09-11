Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror Once Arrested For Domestic Violence

The juror on the Lindsay Clancy trial who was the lone holdout reportedly has a history of alleged domestic violence against his family ... according to a new bombshell report.

According to an investigation by Boston's NBC10 that doesn't name the member of the jury, the man has an active restraining order against him and his landlord is trying to evict him.

The juror -- who single-handedly prevented a unanimous not guilty verdict -- was reportedly previously charged with assault after allegedly grabbing his then-wife by throat and throwing her into a dresser -- a charge that was later dismissed, and the couple divorced.

During the alleged incident, the juror's 13-year-old nephew ended up calling 911. The teen ended up filing a restraining order against him after the juror allegedly punched him repeatedly ... NBC10 says they discovered.

According to NBC10, that restraining order was active as of the Clancy trial.

We reported earlier ... other fellow juror Nick Dargie told ABC News that the unnamed juror once used a water bottle to mimic how Clancy's kids were strangled.

Dargie said ... "I was shocked. It didn't make any sense to me. We're not here to play detective -- it's not a game of Clue. This is serious."

As we previously reported ... Dargie revealed the juror failed to point to "a single piece of evidence or witness testimony" to explain why he refused to join the other members of their jury in reaching the verdict.

In Massachusetts, the burden of proof is on the prosecution, not the defense.