Lindsay Clancy Jurors Unload on Lone Holdout in Mistrial

Three jurors from Lindsay Clancy's murder trial are breaking their silence after the case ended in a mistrial ... and they're ripping the lone holdout who kept them from reaching a verdict.

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Three female jurors sat down with NBC10 Boston for more than an hour in the first interview from any juror since the mistrial ... saying they believed Clancy was not criminally responsible for killing her children and praised defense attorney Kevin Reddington -- with one saying she'd hire him herself if she ever needed a lawyer.

They were much harsher on the prosecution, saying they felt prosecutors showed no compassion ... but their biggest issue was the lone holdout juror.

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They described him as arrogant, unwilling to listen and dismissive of information during deliberations.

One of the jurors said the man actually admitted he had reasonable doubt after the panel rewatched an interview in evidence.

She said she immediately started filling out the verdict forms ... only for him to say he still wouldn't find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jurors said they repeatedly read him the definition of reasonable doubt, but he still wouldn't budge.

One of the women, Ronnie -- a retired fifth-grade special needs teacher -- joked that managing the deliberations was harder than managing her classroom.

Things apparently got so heated the alternate jurors could hear the arguing from another room.