Karmelo Anthony's Alleged Racist, Homophobic Texts Released

Karmelo Anthony expressed his hatred for Black women and gay people in a flurry of text messages that prosecutors didn't present at trial ... according to new court documents.

The convicted killer's alleged prejudiced messages were included in new court documents first obtained by The Daily Mail ... writing to one friend that he "f***ing [despises] black bitches."

He goes on to say "all tht wig glue getting to they f***ing brain" and adds they "need to go die.

In a different set of texts from 2021 -- when Karmelo was either 13 or 14 years old -- he told a friend he supports Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden because Trump doesn't like gay people, and neither does he.

Karmelo also wrote, "These f***ing gay people are f***ing everything up."

Besides just the messages he sent, Daily Mail reports there are photos included in the legal documents which show Karmelo posing with a slew of weapons ... including a handgun and an AK-47-style rifle. The outlet states he also took a video "of himself pointing a gun at a house before running away on January 4, 2025."

In November 2024, Karmelo bragged to a then-girlfriend about taking a gun and knife to school ... an especially chilling detail given he stabbed Austin Metcalf to death 6 months later with a knife he pulled from his bag.

As you know ... Karmelo's legal team is working on his appeal now after a jury convicted him of murder in June. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

These details apparently didn't come up during Karmelo's trial because of a gentleman's agreement between the prosecution and defense. The two sides apparently agreed to keep damaging details of the teenagers' lives out of the case and focus on the incident itself.