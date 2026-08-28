Karmelo Anthony Case: Photo Shows Metcalf Twin Grabbing Mom by Throat

A shocking photo tied to the Karmelo Anthony case shows one of the Metcalf twins with his hand around his mom's throat.

Atlanta Black Star reports the Dec. 24, 2024 image was cited in a motion filed by Anthony's original legal team ... but the filing does not identify whether the person pictured is Austin Metcalf or his twin brother, Hunter.

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Anthony's defense team pointed to the photo as part of a broader effort to show the brothers allegedly had a history of aggression and violence ... evidence they argued could have helped jurors decide who started the deadly confrontation. The photo was never shown to the jury.

The filing also referenced alleged incidents involving Austin at school and sporting events, along with police reports and videos authorities say were recovered from his phone showing fights and other violent behavior.

Anthony's team also raised allegations of racist and antisemitic behavior involving Austin and Hunter ... including graffiti, racial slurs, and messages allegedly sent before the fatal encounter.

Prosecutors had plenty of ugly material on Anthony, too ... including alleged texts to his then-girlfriend about stabbing someone, along with a photo of a knife.

As we reported ... Anthony was convicted in June of murdering Austin during an April 2025 Texas high school track meet and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A judge denied Anthony's bid for a new trial last week ... and his new attorneys say they plan to appeal.