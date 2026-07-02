3 Women Face Charges After Alleged 'Free Karmelo' Assault in Texas

"Free Karmelo" chants allegedly gave way to flying fists ... and now three Texas women are facing criminal charges over what cops say was a brutal group attack.

Newly released arrest affidavits detail investigators' version of the alleged assault ... including claims witnesses heard people shouting, "Free Karmelo" -- an apparent reference to convicted killer Karmelo Anthony -- moments before the violence erupted, according to documents obtained by WFAA.

According to the report, a security guard saw a crowd gathering outside a nightclub on June 21 before hearing someone allegedly say, "The next white (expletive) that walks out, I'm going to hit her." Moments later, the victim walked through the area ... and police say she was jumped by a group of women.

Another witness, who told investigators they didn't know anyone involved, claimed they also heard someone yell, "Any white girl can get it," followed by, "Free Karmelo" ... just before the alleged assault.

The guard reportedly broke up the fight and helped the victim get away. Court docs say she suffered injuries to the back of her head and her right eye.

Ciarrianne Fuller, Dejae Brown, and Alana Mumphrey -- all 21 years old -- are charged with assault causing bodily injury in connection

Police say the victim later identified the three suspects through social media. Detectives also point to a social media post allegedly made by one of the women before the incident that read, "takin' fades for Karmelo all day today" ... which investigators interpreted as a reference to deliberately seeking out fights.

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According to the report, detectives also recovered a text thread that included video of the assault after it spread online. One alleged participant reportedly wrote, "we shouldn't have done that (expletive) bro."

Authorities said they're also monitoring social media chatter about possible retaliation tied to the case and are coordinating with the FBI ... but say they have no info suggesting there's a broader threat to public safety.