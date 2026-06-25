Austin Metcalf: TikTok Erasing Videos Appearing to Mock His Death

TikTok is cleansing itself of a disturbing social media trend that appears to mock the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, TMZ has learned.

As TMZ previously reported, videos nicknamed "Austin Bloopers" spread across the internet that showed creators seemingly acting out stabbing motions to mimic the horrific April 2025 attack, with other clips taking aim at Austin's family circulating as well.

TMZ has learned TikTok is fast at work scrubbing the app of such distasteful videos. A spokesperson tells us ... "Our Community Guidelines make clear we don’t allow content that harasses or bullies others, including mocking someone's death. Any violative content is being removed."

As TMZ previously reported, Austin was stabbed at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last year after he got into a squabble with Karmelo Anthony over where the latter should be seated. Karmelo put a knife into Austin's chest and was arrested and charged with murder.

Play video content Video: Karmelo Anthony Cries To Police in Newly Released Bodycam Footage

During his trial earlier this month, Karmelo said he was acting in self-defense after Austin laid hands on him ... but the jury did not find it a reasonable excuse for him to end someone else's life.