Drake Is Really Buying 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu's Mom a House

Drake is putting his money where his mouth is ... the "goth baddie" who won his speed dating challenge says he's making good on his promise to buy her mother a new home.

The apple of Champagne Papi's eye -- content creator and OnlyFans model Pinkchyu -- tells TMZ ... Drake is going to make good on his word and all she has to do is pick out a listing and he'll take care of the payment.

Play video content Video: Pinkchyu Surprises Mom With a House After Winning Drake’s Dating Show Instagram / @pinkchyuwu

While Pinkchyu won Drizzy's "20-v-1" dating show and made him bark like a dog ... she says they didn't end up up hooking up ... even after all the flirting and role playing.

Pinkchyu was pretty coy about whether or not she had plans of seeing Drake again, but said they had some good conversations at the after party and it's safe to say something is in the works.

Play video content Video: Drake, goth girl Kick/Drake

Drake is clearly super into Pinkchyu, but she tells us she isn't necessarily a big fan of his music ... and knew him mainly from his 'Degrassi' days.

No word on timing for a big real estate purchase, but she says she's making a lot more money thanks to Drake ... telling us her OF subscriptions are through the roof after going viral.