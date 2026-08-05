Drake Gifts Women Over $1 Million in Cash, Cars at Annual Ladies' Night Bash

Hold On, We're Going Home $100K Richer ...

Drake turned ladies' night into payday ... dropping more than $1 million on women at his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks bash.

Drizzy hosted the third annual event Tuesday night at Toronto's Casa Loma ... where reports say 10 women each scored $50,000, while six others received $100K apiece.

Videos from the party are wild ... one woman looks stunned as Drake personally surprises her with $50K, while another clip shows off the night's luxury rides -- including G-wagons and BMWs.

The annual event celebrates Canadian women ... including creators, entrepreneurs and business owners ... and this year's edition certainly lived up to the billing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Guests reportedly scored Birkin bags and other lavish prizes, too ... turning the invite-only affair into Drake's own version of an Oprah giveaway.