Drake Living Large, Enjoying the Summer of His Life

Drake is living very large this summer ... surrounded by superstar athletes, towering accolades and enough busty women to make his victory lap seriously top-heavy.

The rapper uploaded an Instagram carousel Thursday from his second annual NOCTA Manor retreat -- where he invited a who's who to take over a New Jersey mansion -- and there's a lot to take in.

In one snap, Drake is suited up in matching gray sweats with Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant, Central Cee and Devin Booker.

In another, Drizzy stands beneath massive banners hanging from the ceiling ... celebrating his Billboard accolades.

Champagne Papi even hit the court for some pickleball with Spanish pro Juan Lebrón Chincoa -- because apparently dominating the rap game wasn't enough cardio.

Drake's caption did plenty of flexing, too ... declaring he spent the past 24 months "proving myself right" and is now ready to have the summer of his life. The message certainly reads like a delayed response to his Kendrick Lamar beef in summer 2024.

Two years later, Drake clearly believes the comeback is complete -- and the charts help his case. "Iceman" is still chilling in the Billboard 200's Top 10 after nine weeks ... currently sitting at No. 6.