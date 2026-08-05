A$AP Rocky Addresses Drake's Diss, Says It's Weird He Can't Move on From Rihanna

A$AP Rocky thinks it's really weird Drake's still seemingly hung up on Rihanna ... and he feels it's about time everyone just moves on with their lives.

The rapper ripped Drake during an interview on "The Jason Lee Show" ... saying it's weird that he and Rihanna have moved on but Drake -- with whom RiRi had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2009 to 2016 -- is "still strung up on that s***. It's bugged out to me."

Rocky says it's especially intense because of smear campaigns on the internet ... with fans running with their own narratives and then popping off from behind their keyboards.

The two then get into Drake's line from a song on the album "Iceman" about how Rihanna didn't post A$AP's album ... and he waves it all off as BS -- pointing out Rihanna's not on the album, so she doesn't have to post it.

Plus, A$AP says folks would give him grief if Rihanna posted about the album and then it did well ... imagining he'd be roasted for seemingly using his famous wife to move up the charts.

As you know ... A$AP has previously said his friendship with Drake is over. He even said last month he doesn't feel the need to patch up that particular relationship.